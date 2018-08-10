Police report deaths after shooting in Canadian town

Montreal — Four people have been shot dead in a shooting in the eastern Canadian town of Fredericton, police said.

Police have urged people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes, describing it as an "active incident" on Twitter about an hour after giving first word of the killings.

The circumstances of the shooting in the capital of New Brunswick province were not immediately known.

Canadian broadcaster CBC said the shooting took place in a residential area of the city and that paramedics and firefighters were on the scene.

AFP