World / Americas

Police report deaths after shooting in Canadian town

Fredericton police are urging people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes, describing it as an ‘active incident’

10 August 2018 - 14:50 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Montreal — Four people have been shot dead in a shooting in the eastern Canadian town of Fredericton, police said.

Police have urged people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes, describing it as an "active incident" on Twitter about an hour after giving first word of the killings.

The circumstances of the shooting in the capital of New Brunswick province were not immediately known.

Canadian broadcaster CBC said the shooting took place in a residential area of the city and that paramedics and firefighters were on the scene.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Greece to lose access to cheap European Central ...
World / Europe
2.
Police report deaths after shooting in Canadian ...
World / Americas
3.
Former ministers waiting in the wings to take ...
World / Asia
4.
Harare court charges MDC politician Tendai Biti ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.