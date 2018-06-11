A petulant Donald Trump shows US allies that America First really means America Only

The communiqué, which had appeared to have papered over the cracks that surfaced so uncharacteristically at the G7, said the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan were agreed on the need for "free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade" and the importance of fighting protectionism.

"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the statement said, which came despite Washington appearing intent on taking more punitive steps on trade.

It is unclear if Trump’s focus on getting tough with trade partners, and solving the North Korean nuclear issue will have some influence on voters in the mid-term congressional elections in November.

While foreign policy issues like North Korea do not usually have much bearing on the polls, Trump’s extraordinary outburst on Monday against Nato allies, the EU and Canada appeared aimed at striking a chord with voters who support his "America First" agenda.

"Not fair to the people of America! $800 billion trade deficit," he said. "Why should I, as president of the United State, allow countries to continue to make massive trade surpluses, as they have for decades, while our farmers, workers & taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay?"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Trump had focused his tweets on Canada and the EU over trade disputes and on Nato partners over defence costs and not on his talks with Kim set for Tuesday.

Asked whether allies had any reason to worry about Trump’s commitment to any deal he reaches with North Korea following his abrupt withdrawal from the G-7 communiqué, one US official appeared to brush aside the notion, saying other countries had got used to how the president operated internationally.

‘Long shadow’

The prospect that Trump could be moving towards an even greater protectionist trade policy is likely to chill financial markets worried about tit-for-tit escalation that could lead to a full-blown global trade war.

"Business confidence, and subsequently capital spending, is at risk if this tension continues through the summer," said Tai Hui, JP Morgan Asset Management chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific. "This could cast a long shadow over global growth, which has rebounded in recent weeks after a soft start to the year."

Nevertheless, markets were relatively calm on Monday ahead of the European open, although the Canadian dollar slipped a little in early trade.

Trump also lambasted fellow members of the Nato for paying disproportionately less than the US to maintain the Western alliance.

"The US pays close to the entire cost of Nato — protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost — and laugh!)," he tweeted. "The European Union had a $151 billion surplus — should pay much more for military!" "Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a much larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense?" "We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on trade. Change is coming!"