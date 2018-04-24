World / Americas

Deaths reported after three bombers attack Quetta in Pakistan

One suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a police truck, and two bombers blew themselves up at a paramilitary checkpoint

24 April 2018 - 16:51 Asif Shahzad
Picture: 123RF

Quetta — Three suicide bombers attacked Pakistani police and paramilitary soldiers in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday, killing six police and wounding another 15, officials said.

One bomber detonated his explosives near a police truck, provincial police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said. Another seven police officers were wounded in that attack, he said.

"It is a suicide attack, and we have a confirmation that six of our police officials are dead," Ansari said.

Half an hour earlier, two suicide bombers tried to attack a paramilitary checkpoint on the city’s outskirts, but troops deployed there engaged them, a paramilitary officer said. He requested anonymity because the army was due to issue an official statement.

He said the troops had opened fire at the attackers, who detonated their explosives, wounding eight soldiers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Reuters

