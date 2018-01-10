Lost Zuma satellite comes at an awkward time for Elon Musk and SpaceX

San Francisco — It was one of the most important things Elon Musk has ever launched into space: a government satellite so shrouded in secrecy that virtually everything about it is classified.

Its code name: Zuma.

Only now, what was supposed to be a triumph for Musk and his Space Exploration Technologies Corp has turned into a potential setback after the satellite went missing.

The episode is also shaping up as a test for the billionaire’s ambitions in space — especially SpaceX’s hard-won ability to compete for military missions.

"They’re concerned any failure might hinder their ability to get future national security launch contracts," said Brian Weeden, the director of program planning for the Secure World Foundation, a space-policy think-tank. "National security payloads are a very important potential market for SpaceX."

Presumed lost

Details are scant and it is far from clear who, if anyone, is at fault.

But this much is certain: Zuma, perched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, streaked across the Florida sky from Cape Canaveral on Sunday evening and the first stage returned safely to land.

Cheers went up inside SpaceX Mission Control, in Hawthorne, California.

But something went wrong. By Monday evening, Zuma was presumed lost.

Gwynne Shotwell, the chief operating officer of SpaceX, issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday that placed the blame elsewhere.

"After review of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night," Shotwell said.

SpaceX declined to comment further, citing the mission’s classified status, as did Northrup Grumman, which hired SpaceX as the launch contractor.

SpaceX’s review so far indicated that "no design, operational or other changes are needed", Shotwell said.

The company does not anticipate any impact on its upcoming launch schedule, including a Falcon 9 mission in three weeks.