Trump allows release of John F Kennedy assassination secret files

Washington — US President Donald Trump says he will allow long-blocked secret files on the assassination of John F Kennedy to be opened to the public for the first time.

The November 22 1963 assassination — an epochal event in modern US history — has spawned multiple theories challenging the official version that Kennedy was killed by lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

So the release of all the secret documents has been eagerly anticipated by historians and conspiracy theorists alike. Trump’s announcement on Saturday followed reports that not all the files would be released, possibly to protect still relevant intelligence sources and methods.

But Trump appears to have decided otherwise.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," he said in a tweet.

The files are due to be opened in their entirety on Thursday, nearly 54 years after Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas — unless the US president decides otherwise.