Trump tells UN the US may be forced to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

United Nations, New York — US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the US will be forced to “totally destroy” North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear challenge, calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” and on a suicide mission.

Loud murmurs filled the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall when Trump issued his sternest warning yet to North Korea, whose ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests have rattled the globe. Unless North Korea backs down, he said, “We will have no choice [other] than to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

He urged UN member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its “hostile” behaviour. A junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation’s front-row seat for Trump’s speech, the North Korean UN mission said.

Turning to Iran, Trump called the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, an embarrassment and hinted that he may not re-certify the agreement at its mid-October deadline. “I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it,” he said, calling Iran an “economically depleted rogue state” that exports violence.

The speech marked his latest attempt to lay out his America First vision for a US foreign policy aimed at downgrading global bureaucracies, basing alliances on shared interests, and steering Washington away from nation-building exercises abroad.

Trump told world leaders at the 193-member UN that the US does not seek to impose its will on other nations and will respect other countries’ sovereignty. “I will defend America’s interests above all else,” he said. “But in fulfilling our obligations to other nations we also realise it’s in everyone’s interest to seek a future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure.”

Reading carefully from a script, Trump said the US military would soon be the strongest it has ever been.

Turning to Venezuela, Trump called the collapsing situation there “completely unacceptable” and said the US “cannot stand by and watch”.

Reuters