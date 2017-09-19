World / Americas

Trump tells UN the US may be forced to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

19 September 2017 - 17:50 Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

United Nations, New York — US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the US will be forced to “totally destroy” North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear challenge, calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” and on a suicide mission.

Loud murmurs filled the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall when Trump issued his sternest warning yet to North Korea, whose ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests have rattled the globe. Unless North Korea backs down, he said, “We will have no choice [other] than to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

He urged UN member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its “hostile” behaviour. A junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation’s front-row seat for Trump’s speech, the North Korean UN mission said.

Turning to Iran, Trump called the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, an embarrassment and hinted that he may not re-certify the agreement at its mid-October deadline. “I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it,” he said, calling Iran an “economically depleted rogue state” that exports violence.

The speech marked his latest attempt to lay out his America First vision for a US foreign policy aimed at downgrading global bureaucracies, basing alliances on shared interests, and steering Washington away from nation-building exercises abroad.

Trump told world leaders at the 193-member UN that the US does not seek to impose its will on other nations and will respect other countries’ sovereignty. “I will defend America’s interests above all else,” he said. “But in fulfilling our obligations to other nations we also realise it’s in everyone’s interest to seek a future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure.”

Reading carefully from a script, Trump said the US military would soon be the strongest it has ever been.

Turning to Venezuela, Trump called the collapsing situation there “completely unacceptable” and said the US “cannot stand by and watch”.

Reuters

UN chief Antonio Guterres says fear of nuclear war with North Korea is ‘not abstract’

Guterres told the UN General Assembly that millions of people were living in dread as a result of North Korea’s provocative nuclear and missile ...
World
2 hours ago

US warns it is ready to take action if North Korean missiles threaten it

Kim Jong-un has threatened to fire missiles into waters near Guam, home to US military bases in the Pacific ocean
World
7 hours ago

US Defence Secretary hints at 'military options' against North Korea

Military options available to Trump range from non-lethal actions like a naval blockade aimed at enforcing sanctions to waging cyber attacks and ...
World
10 hours ago

