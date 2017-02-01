Lawyer confirms FSB cybersecurity experts arrested in US-linked treason case

Moscow — Russia has arrested two senior secret service cybersecurity officials and a top anti-hacking expert on suspicion of committing treason linked to the US, a lawyer involved with the case confirmed Wednesday.

Sergei Mikhailov, deputy head of the FSB’s Centre for Information Security, and his deputy Dmitry Dokuchayev are in detention along with Ruslan Stoyanov, head of the investigation unit at Moscow-based cybersecurity giant Kaspersky, lawyer Ivan Pavlov said. The arrests were first reported last month.

"The case is connected with the US," Pavlov said, saying there was "no mention" of the CIA in documents related to the case.

News of the arrests followed a flurry of reports in the Russian media over a case which could prove to be one of the highest-profile treason cases to hit the Russian intelligence community in years.

Russian authorities have not confirmed the arrests, but the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the media reports.

US cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs has said compromising material on the FSB officers may have been a revenge operation by Vladimir Fomenko, revealed by US cyber firm ThreatConnect as the owner of servers used in hacks on election systems in Arizona and Illinois. The information was most recently reported by Time magazine.

Russian hacking is in the spotlight following accusations by the US intelligence community that Putin ordered cyberattacks on American organisations to help get Donald Trump elected as president.

Peskov insisted there could be no connection between the US allegations and the reported treason case because Moscow "categorically denies any claims on the possible Russian involvement" in any hacking.

The EU has also accused Russia of hacking.

Pavlov — who is representing one of the defendants — said court proceedings would probably not start for a long time. He said the case involved more than three suspects, without elaborating.

Kaspersky Lab has confirmed Stoyanov’s arrest last week but gave no details, saying the allegations against him pertained "to a period of time when he was not an employee of the company".

According to his LinkedIn page, Stoyanov’s previous jobs include a position at the cyber crime unit at the Russian interior ministry in the early 2000s.

Experts said the unprecedented arrests in Russia would damage relations between the Kremlin and Kaspersky.

AFP