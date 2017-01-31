Fed likely to keep rates unchanged as it waits for clarity on Trump’s policies
US president has promised a large infrastructure spending programme and tax cuts but has given few details on their implementation
Washington — The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday in its first policy decision since President Donald Trump took office, as the central bank awaits greater clarity on his economic policies.
Trump has promised a large infrastructure spending programme, tax cuts, a rollback of regulations and a renegotiation of trade deals but has offered few details or a timeline for their roll-out since his victory in the November 8 election.
The central bank’s latest policy decision is scheduled to be released at 7pm GMT on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day meeting. Fed chairperson Janet Yellen is not due to hold a press conference.
The policy decision will come a week after Yellen underscored that the US economy was near full employment and warned of a "nasty surprise" on inflation if the Fed was too slow with its rate increases.
Economists polled by Reuters have all but ruled out a rate increase at this week’s meeting. Investors next see an interest rate rise in June, according to Fed futures data compiled by the CME Group.
The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate at its last policy meeting in December, the second such move in a decade, to a target range between 0.50% and 0.75%. It forecast a further three rate increases this year.
Wait-and-see mode
Despite encouraging US economic data, Fed policy makers are currently hampered in assessing how quickly inflation might rise until they have more information on Trump’s economic plans.
"At the moment there’s incredible uncertainty surrounding fiscal policy and the potential for stimulus and the composition of that," Capital Economics economist Paul Ashworth said.
"The Fed can’t react until it knows what to react to."
With the US economy already bumping up against full employment, Trump’s promises on fiscal stimulus and tax reform could quickly spur higher inflation as would imposing tariffs on Mexican imports. That may cause Fed policy makers to raise rates faster.
Other policies, such as an immigration crackdown, go against what the Fed argues the US economy needs to grow over the long term.
US stocks fell on Monday after Trump curtailed travel and immigration to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The S&P 500 index is still up about 6% since Trump’s victory and the robustness of the domestic economy makes the US increasingly divergent from Japan, the eurozone and Britain, none of which are expected to raise rates anytime soon.
The Fed is likely to make only minor tweaks in its policy statement on Wednesday to reflect a string of positive recent economic reports.
"Changes to the ... statement should be mostly upbeat," Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli said in a note to clients.
The US unemployment rate is 4.7% and business investment has improved, despite a slowdown in fourth-quarter economic growth caused mostly by a widening trade deficit.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the nation’s economic activity, rose solidly in December, according to commerce department data released on Monday.
In the same report, the Fed’s closely watched inflation gauge also edged up to 1.7%.
Reuters
