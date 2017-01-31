Fed likely to keep rates unchanged as it waits for clarity on Trump’s policies

The policy decision will come a week after Yellen underscored that the US economy was near full employment and warned of a "nasty surprise" on inflation if the Fed was too slow with its rate increases.

Economists polled by Reuters have all but ruled out a rate increase at this week’s meeting. Investors next see an interest rate rise in June, according to Fed futures data compiled by the CME Group.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate at its last policy meeting in December, the second such move in a decade, to a target range between 0.50% and 0.75%. It forecast a further three rate increases this year.

Wait-and-see mode

Despite encouraging US economic data, Fed policy makers are currently hampered in assessing how quickly inflation might rise until they have more information on Trump’s economic plans.

"At the moment there’s incredible uncertainty surrounding fiscal policy and the potential for stimulus and the composition of that," Capital Economics economist Paul Ashworth said.

"The Fed can’t react until it knows what to react to."

With the US economy already bumping up against full employment, Trump’s promises on fiscal stimulus and tax reform could quickly spur higher inflation as would imposing tariffs on Mexican imports. That may cause Fed policy makers to raise rates faster.

Other policies, such as an immigration crackdown, go against what the Fed argues the US economy needs to grow over the long term.

US stocks fell on Monday after Trump curtailed travel and immigration to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries.