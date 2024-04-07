World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Energy, mining & aviation industries march on in Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Nicholas Norbrook, managing editor of The Africa Report

07 April 2024 - 16:02
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

According to The Africa Report, companies operating in the continent’s energy, mining and aviation sectors have shown resilience amid tough economic conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Norbrook, managing editor of The Africa Report for more insight.

