According to The Africa Report, companies operating in the continent’s energy, mining and aviation sectors have shown resilience amid tough economic conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Norbrook, managing editor of The Africa Report for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Energy, mining & aviation industries march on in Africa
Business Day TV speaks to Nicholas Norbrook, managing editor of The Africa Report
According to The Africa Report, companies operating in the continent’s energy, mining and aviation sectors have shown resilience amid tough economic conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Norbrook, managing editor of The Africa Report for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.