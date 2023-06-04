India’s train death toll the highest in decades

It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
Bahanaga, India — Indian authorities wound up rescue operations on Sunday after the country’s worst train crash in more than two decades.
Signal failure is the likely cause of an accident that killed at least 275 people. The death toll from Friday’s crash was revised down from 288 as some bodies were counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.
The tally was unlikely to rise, he told reporters. “Now the rescue operation is complete.”
Nearly 1,200 people were injured when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore.
More than 900 people were discharged from hospital while 260 were still being treated, with one in critical condition, the Odisha state government said in an update on Sunday evening.
State-run Indian Railways, which says it transports more than 13-million people every day, has been working to improve its patchy safety record, blamed on ageing infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces an election next year, visited the scene on Saturday to talk to rescue workers, inspect the wreckage and meet injured people.
“Those found guilty will be punished stringently,” Modi said.
A preliminary investigation indicated the Coromandel Express, heading to Chennai from Kolkata, moved out of the main track and entered a loop track — a side track used to park trains — at 128km/h, crashing into the freight train parked on the loop track, said Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha.
That crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the rails, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction at 126km/h on the second main track, she told reporters.
This caused those two coaches to jump the rails and result in the huge pileup, Sinha said.
The drivers of both passenger trains were injured but survived, she said.
The probe is now focused on the computer-controlled track management system, called the “interlocking system”, which directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet.
The system is suspected to have malfunctioned and should not have allowed the Coromandel Express to take the loop track, said Sinha.
Workers with heavy machinery were clearing the damaged track, wrecked trains and electric cables, as distraught relatives looked on.
More than 1,000 people were involved in the rescue, the railway ministry said on Twitter.
“The target is by Wednesday morning the entire restoration work is complete and tracks should be working,” said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
At a business centre where bodies were being taken for identification, dozens of relatives waited, many weeping and clutching identification cards and pictures of missing loved ones.
Kanchan Choudhury, 49, was searching for her husband. Five people from her village were on the train, four of them being treated for injuries. Her husband was found dead, she said, weeping as she waited to claim compensation, carrying her and her husband’s identity cards.
Families of the dead will get 1-million rupees ($12,000) in compensation, while the seriously injured will get 200,000 rupees, with 50,000 rupees for minor injuries, Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed condolences.
Reuters
