Financial crime watchdog to put DRC on its grey list

The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
SA will need 50GW to 60GW of new power generating capacity to be built over next eight to 12 years
Many government departments and parastatals bedevilled, some of them on the brink of collapse, warns Maluleke
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Telecom company has signed a memorandum of understanding with a local industry body
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
Kinshasa — The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plans to put the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on a list of countries subject to increased monitoring, the country’s communications minister Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
DRC, a major cobalt and copper producer, will go on the global financial crime watchdog’s so-called grey list of deficient countries no later than October 21 for shortcomings in stamping out financial corruption, including money laundering and antiterrorist financing.
Finance minister Nicolas Kazadi said on Friday that the DRC was “under enhanced surveillance” by the FATF and assured ministers that he would follow its recommendations.
In addition to further task force scrutiny, countries on the grey list risk reputational damage, ratings adjustments, trouble obtaining global finance and higher transaction costs, experts say.
Twenty-three countries are on the list, including African nations Mali, Uganda, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Morocco.
Financial Intelligence Centre Xolisile Khanyile has said SA is going to be greylisted because it has not met the requirements of the FATF for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. There has been speculation SA may avoid this.
Congolese officials are invited to a task force meeting in France from October 18-21, according to a note sent on September 30 by the general secretariat of the Congolese Financial Intelligence Unit to Kazadi, which has been seen by Reuters.
The FATF “will seek written confirmation from the DRC government of its high-level political commitment to fully address the identified strategic gaps by implementing said plan within the agreed time frame . .from 2023 to 2025,” it said.
The Paris-based FATF was established by the G7 leading economies to protect the global financial system.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Financial crime watchdog to put DRC on its grey list
DRC under ‘increased monitoring’ by Financial Action Task Force, says government
Kinshasa — The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plans to put the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on a list of countries subject to increased monitoring, the country’s communications minister Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
DRC, a major cobalt and copper producer, will go on the global financial crime watchdog’s so-called grey list of deficient countries no later than October 21 for shortcomings in stamping out financial corruption, including money laundering and antiterrorist financing.
Finance minister Nicolas Kazadi said on Friday that the DRC was “under enhanced surveillance” by the FATF and assured ministers that he would follow its recommendations.
In addition to further task force scrutiny, countries on the grey list risk reputational damage, ratings adjustments, trouble obtaining global finance and higher transaction costs, experts say.
Twenty-three countries are on the list, including African nations Mali, Uganda, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Morocco.
Financial Intelligence Centre Xolisile Khanyile has said SA is going to be greylisted because it has not met the requirements of the FATF for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. There has been speculation SA may avoid this.
Congolese officials are invited to a task force meeting in France from October 18-21, according to a note sent on September 30 by the general secretariat of the Congolese Financial Intelligence Unit to Kazadi, which has been seen by Reuters.
The FATF “will seek written confirmation from the DRC government of its high-level political commitment to fully address the identified strategic gaps by implementing said plan within the agreed time frame . .from 2023 to 2025,” it said.
The Paris-based FATF was established by the G7 leading economies to protect the global financial system.
Reuters
SAM MKOKELI: Focus should be on climbing out of inevitable greylisting hole
Fitch says greylisting won’t hurt SA’s rating
Treasury assures small businesses of less onerous risk-compliance rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Anti-money laundering body strengthens regional co-operation
FIC helped recover R5bn in criminal proceeds
STUART THEOBALD: SA must act fast not to fade to grey
Greylisting would hurt SOEs most, says S&P
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.