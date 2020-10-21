Lagos locked down as soldiers reportedly open fire on protesters

Lagos — Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday, enforced by police roadblocks, the day after witnesses reported soldiers had opened fire on protesters in Nigeria’s biggest city, in an incident a rights group said may have caused deaths.

The Lagos state governor said 30 people were hurt in the shooting at a toll gate in the Lekki district, a focal point of nearly two weeks of nationwide protests against allegations of systematic police brutality.

The governor said one man had died in hospital from blunt force trauma to the head, though it was unclear if the victim had been a protester.

As President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for “understanding and calm”, Amnesty International said it is investigating “credible and disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters” at the toll gate.

Four witnesses said soldiers had fired bullets and at least two people had been shot. Two of the witnesses said the lights were turned off at the gate shortly before the shooting began. One said he saw soldiers remove bodies.

In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene.

On Wednesday, fires were burning across Lagos and residents of the districts of Ebute Mette, Lagos Island and Okota reported hearing gunfire.

Police — some armed, some wearing body armour and many in plain clothes — earlier set up roadblocks in Lagos, two witnesses said.

Witnesses saw youths trying to get through some checkpoints, and reported protesters in some neighbourhoods. In the upmarket suburb of Ikoyi, where the streets were deserted, groups of youths created their own roadblocks out of traffic signs.

Authorities imposed the curfew on Lagos on Tuesday after the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the protests had turned violent.

‘The buck stops at my table’

Thousands of Nigerians have demonstrated in protests that initially focused on a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders for years. The unit was disbanded on October 11 but the protests have persisted with calls for law enforcement reforms.

Buhari said on Wednesday that he is committed to providing justice for victims of brutality, and that police reforms also demanded by the demonstrators are gathering pace.

His statement, given by his spokesperson, did not refer to the shooting at the toll gate, from where a witness saw smoke rising on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted pictures of his hospital visit to victims of what he referred to as the “unfortunate shooting incident” in Lekki. He said 25 people were being treated for mild to moderate injuries, two were receiving intensive care and three had been discharged.

“I recognise that the buck stops at my table and I will work with the [federal government] to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents,” said Sanwo-Olu.

In a broadcast, he urged Buhari to intervene in investigating what happened at Lekki.

Witnesses described being shot at by soldiers. Inyene Akpan, a photographer, said more than 20 soldiers arrived and opened fire, and two people were shot.

Witness Akinbosola Ogunsanya said he saw about 10 people being shot, and soldiers removing bodies. Another witness, Chika Dibia, said soldiers hemmed in people as they shot at them.

A Nigerian army spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds fell more than 2c on the dollar on Wednesday.

