Zimbabwe urges SA to extradite former ministers
Prosecutor-general in Harare says the two are fugitives from justice who fled before their trials were completed
12 October 2020 - 20:47
Harare — Zimbabwe’s national prosecuting authority (NPA) has formally approached SA to facilitate the extradition of two former ministers living in exile in the country.
The two, Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi, were key allies of the late former president Robert Mugabe. They are political rivals to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power after a military coup in November 2017.
