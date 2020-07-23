World / Africa

About 10,000 health workers in Africa have Covid-19, WHO Says

First responders account for more than 5% of cases in 14 Sub-Saharan African countries

23 July 2020 - 16:36 Tope Alake
WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Lagos — At least 10,000 health workers have been infected with the coronavirus in the 40 countries across Africa that have reported cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The growth we are seeing in Covid-19 cases in Africa is placing an ever-greater strain on health services across the continent,” the WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

“In many African countries infection prevention and control measures aimed at preventing infections in health facilities are still not fully implemented.”

First responders account for more than 5% of cases in 14 Sub-Saharan African countries, despite limited data on the morbidity and mortality of health workers on the continent.

Health workers make up 10% of total cases globally. Active coronavirus cases on the continent are now more than 750,000, and 15,000 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the WHO.

Bloomberg

Extreme corruption persists in SA’s ailing health sector

Since the launch of Corruption Watch in 2012, it has received almost 700 reports of corruption relating to the health sector
National
1 day ago

Avoidable deaths could soar if children are not vaccinated due to fear of Covid-19

In SA, vaccinating children over the lockdown would avert more than 18,000 deaths compared to about 300 excess Covid-19 deaths
National
2 hours ago

BIG READ: ‘The pandemic is gaining momentum’: Africa prepares for surge in infections

A rise in cases is dashing hopes that the continent’s younger population would spare it from the worst of the coronavirus
Life
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s mobile-money shutdown pits Mnangagwa ...
World / Africa
2.
US gives China just 72 hours to close Houston ...
World
3.
Europe prepares to roll back parts of MiFID to ...
World / Europe
4.
US to pay $2bn to Pfizer and BioNTech for vaccine ...
World
5.
China sends craft to Mars, 55-million kilometres ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.