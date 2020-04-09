Goldman forecasts pandemic to blow $75bn funding hole in Africa

Dubai — The funding needs of governments in sub-Saharan Africa could rise by $75bn as the coronavirus pandemic hammers their economies, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

“Possibly the most severe impact of the crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances,” Dylan Smith and Andrew Matheny, London-based economists at the bank, said in a research note this week.

“Budget deficits would likely rise from an average of around 3.5% to high single digits, even before any loosening to soften the economic effects of the corona [virus] crisis.”

If measures such as tax cuts that some governments, including Kenya’s, have already announced are included, the financing gap might end up being higher, they said.

A combination of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus and lower revenues from exports and tourism will be severe enough to trigger the region’s first full-year recession since 1991, according to Goldman. The World Bank made a similar prediction on Thursday, saying GDP would probably decline 2.1%-5.1%.