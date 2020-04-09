World / Africa

Goldman forecasts pandemic to blow $75bn funding hole in Africa

Most severe effect of crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances, economists say

09 April 2020 - 16:08 Paul Wallace
A nurse with the Senegalese ministry of health leads a patient out of the confirmed case ward after she was declared cured of the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Fann Hospital in Dakar. File photo: AFP/JOHN WESSELS
A nurse with the Senegalese ministry of health leads a patient out of the confirmed case ward after she was declared cured of the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Fann Hospital in Dakar. File photo: AFP/JOHN WESSELS

Dubai — The funding needs of governments in sub-Saharan Africa could rise by $75bn as the coronavirus pandemic hammers their economies, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

“Possibly the most severe impact of the crisis will be on already stretched fiscal balances,” Dylan Smith and Andrew Matheny, London-based economists at the bank, said in a research note this week.

“Budget deficits would likely rise from an average of around 3.5% to high single digits, even before any loosening to soften the economic effects of the corona [virus] crisis.”

If measures such as tax cuts that some governments, including Kenya’s, have already announced are included, the financing gap might end up being higher, they said.

A combination of lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus and lower revenues from exports and tourism will be severe enough to trigger the region’s first full-year recession since 1991, according to Goldman. The World Bank made a similar prediction on Thursday, saying GDP would probably decline 2.1%-5.1%.

Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall into recession for the first time in 25 years

The World Bank predicts the region’s economy will contract between 2.1% and 5.1% in 2020 from 2.4% growth last year
World
9 hours ago

Angola and Zambia may be among the hardest-hit countries, with their economies shrinking by as much as 9% in 2020, Goldman estimates.

SA’s output will probably decrease 6% and Nigeria’s 4%, while Ghana, Mozambique and Senegal will also contract if the shutdowns end up being “heavy”, according to the analysis.

The fiscal shortfall could squeeze the ability of some governments to service their debts. Zambia has already asked international banks for proposals on re-profiling its liabilities, while many others have Eurobonds trading at what are considered distressed levels.

One saving grace, according to Goldman, is that few African sovereigns have foreign bonds maturing this year.

Still, “the choice between staying current on commercial interest payments and freeing up all possible resources for the corona-crisis response is not an easy one”, said Smith and Matheny.

For now, governments will prioritise paying off commercial debts, with any relief most likely coming on bilateral and multilateral loans, they said.

“Entering default may distract from the crisis response, and could leave a legacy of legal challenges,” they said. “The strategic advantage of staying current on interest payments seems to us to be strong for most countries.”

Bloomberg

Botswana’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi and all MPs in quarantine

A health worker screening legislators for Covid-19 was found to be infected with the new coronavirus
World
6 hours ago

Cocoa-producers raise the bar on price of chocolate

Plans by Ghana and Ivory Coast to levy a surcharge on cocoa to help poverty-stricken West African producers could leave a bad taste in the mouths of ...
Features
13 hours ago

Nehawu withdraws case against state over protective health clothing

The union says there is now a commitment by the government to address its concerns for the safety of front-line healthcare workers
National
9 hours ago

Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall into recession for the first time in 25 years

The World Bank predicts the region’s economy will contract between 2.1% and 5.1% in 2020 from 2.4% growth last year
World
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump threatens to withdraw WHO funding
World
3.
Botswana’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi and all ...
World / Africa
4.
Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign
World / Americas
5.
Donald Trump firing so many inspector-generals is ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall into recession for the first time in 25 ...

World / Africa

Ethiopia and Liberia declare states of emergency to curb coronavirus spread

World / Africa

African Development Bank backs UN call for suspension of debt repayments

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.