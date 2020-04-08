World / Africa

Ethiopia and Liberia declare states of emergency to curb coronavirus spread

Africa has more than 10,900 confirmed infections and 550 deaths, according to government statements and WHO data

08 April 2020 - 19:23 Dawit Endeshaw and Lucinda Rouse
Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS
Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS

Addis Ababa  — Ethiopia and Liberia declared states of emergency on Wednesday to help curb the spread of the  coronavirus pandemic.

Various African governments have announced lockdowns or curfews in response to the virus, which was slow to reach many African countries but is now growing exponentially, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As of Wednesday afternoon, Africa had more than 10,900 confirmed infections and 550 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally based on government statements and WHO data.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office announced the emergency declaration on Twitter. Ethiopia has recorded 52 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

Authorities in the country of more than 110-million people has already taken a series of measures to stem the spread including closing schools, banning public gatherings and requiring most employees to work from home.

The prime minister did not mention what additional steps would be taken under the state of emergency.

In the West African country of Liberia, President George Weah issued a 14-day stay-at-home order to begin on Saturday for residents of four counties, including the one encompassing the capital Monrovia, a city of more than 1-million people.

Travel between Liberia's 15 counties will also be prohibited in most cases, Weah said.

The measures will test Liberian health officials' promises to avoid the mistakes made during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, when the quarantine of Monrovia's huge West Point informal settlement sparked riots by residents lacking food and water.

Mosoka Fallah, the acting director-general of Liberia's national public health institute, said in March that the authorities now appreciated the importance of consulting with affected communities and providing basic necessities during a lockdown.

In a statement on Tuesday marking Africa's 10,000th case, the WHO warned that the coronavirus could “unleash economic and social devastation” in Africa, where health systems and economies are fragile, and urged governments to step up containment measures.

“This requires a decentralised response, which is tailored to the local context. Communities need to be empowered,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa.

Reuters

Africa’s lockdowns sacrifice informal traders to save lives

Meagre economic support measures will largely bypass the sector, which provides most jobs
World
1 day ago

African Development Bank backs UN call for suspension of debt repayments

The head of the development finance institution, Akinwumi Adesina, also calls for the lifting of sanctions
National
1 day ago

Nigeria to borrow $6.9bn in battle to contain coronavirus

The government will also tap $150m from its sovereign wealth fund to help provide revenue to state governments
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe eases lockdown for diaspora payouts and fresh market produce

Money transfer agencies will be open three times a week to pay out remittances from abroad
World
1 day ago

Ethiopian Airlines coronavirus losses soar to $550m

CEO says the company will not lay off any of its employees
Companies
1 day ago

How Africa’s central banks are tackling the effects of Covid-19

In countries such as SA, the burden of support has fallen on the central bank because the government lacks the resources to provide stimulus
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump threatens to withdraw WHO funding
World
2.
Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from ...
World / Americas
3.
UK, France and New York virus death tolls rise ...
World / Europe
4.
Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against ...
World
5.
Taiwan still the poster child for managing ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

African countries need to focus on collaborative action to stop GDP plummeting

Opinion

Doctors in Zimbabwe sue state for not providing protection against Covid-19

World / Africa

Up to 200-million could lose jobs in second quarter due to Covid-19

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.