World / Africa

President Mnangagwa flies in hired jet as HIV drugs run short in Zimbabwe

HIV patients go without treatment as government fails to raise $6m for drugs

23 July 2019 - 22:35 Kevin Samaita
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Pretoria, May 25 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Pretoria, May 25 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Harare — More than 1,3-million Zimbabweans living with HIV/Aids are at risk as the cash-strapped government battles to raise $6m needed to unlock $400m in donor funding for antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.

The southern African nation is facing critical shortages of medicines and patients are being asked to pay for their prescriptions in hard currency. The elite and top government officials are seeking medical treatment abroad to avoid the country's dire health services. 

Most people on ARVs rely on drugs supplied by public hospitals through a facility funded by the Global Fund.

To access the $400m for ARVs from the organisation Zimbabwe must pay $6m as a compulsory contribution.

Harare’s failure to raise the funds has prompted fears that Aids-related deaths will rise.

People living with HIV and activists last week petitioned parliament to compel government to urgently secure the funds. They also complained of receiving expired drugs and that their advance supplies had been reduced from three months to two weeks.

Zimbabwe's justice minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said in response to the petition that only $2.9m had been raised.

He said minister of health Obadiah Moyo and the finance ministry had confirmed $2.9m was paid but that $6m was needed.

“What is required is to pay the $6m so that we can access the benefits. If we do not pay it means that we will not be able to get the ARVs. I will follow up and advise accordingly,” Ziyambi said.

Parliamentary portfolio committee on health chair Ruth Labode implored the government to act urgently, saying the situation was desperate.

In the petition HIV activists accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of spending state funds lavishly while ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens.

In the past two weeks Mnangagwa has hired a jet from Dubai twice to fly to local destinations. He also uses it for his frequent international trips. 

Is Zimbabwe doomed to repeat its past?

As Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government desperately tries to right the ship, Zimbabweans fear a return to the past – and not just hyperinflation
Features
5 days ago

Zimbabwe’s June inflation nearly doubles, sliding closer to hyperinflation

Prices of basic goods from sugar and cooking oil to building materials soared in June as much as 200%
World
1 week ago

Zimbabwe hikes fuel price again after minister says it’s still cheap

Fourth price increase of the year hits consumers
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
President Mnangagwa flies in hired jet as HIV ...
World / Africa
2.
Li Peng, the ‘Butcher of Beijing’, dies aged 90
World / Asia
3.
EU welcomes Boris Johnson but rules out ...
World / Europe
4.
Trump agrees budget deal with Pelosi — and likely ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Ailing Zimbabwean vice-president flown to China for treatment

World / Africa

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko gets solar licence in Zimbabwe

Companies / Energy

Zimbawean companies face closure over severe power cuts

World / Africa

Why is Zimbabwe’s inflation rate still climbing?

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.