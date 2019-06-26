‘Dozens’ killed in foiled Ethiopia coup attempt

Bahir Dar — Dozens of people were killed in fighting during a foiled coup in Ethiopia’s Amhara region at the weekend, the regional government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first official report of significant clashes and a much higher toll than earlier reports.

A rogue regional militia unit attacked the police headquarters, president’s office and the ruling party headquarters in Amhara’s regional capital of Bahir Dar on Saturday, Asemahagh Aseres said on the sidelines of a state burial for three top regional officials who were killed.

The militia was made up of members of a recently recruited unit of the region’s security services, and had appealed for others to join its takeover but had been rebuffed, Asemahagh said.

“They are part of our police. They are not independent,” he told reporters. But “most of the forces were not with them. They defended [us] very well.”