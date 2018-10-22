World / Africa

NIGERIAN CONFLICT

Boko Haram extremists loot and burn three villages

22 October 2018 - 05:07 Agency Staff
Young girls fleeing from Boko Haram Islamists pass burnt houses in Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Boko Haram jihadists razed three villages in northeast Nigeria in attacks that killed two people and injured several  others, civilian militia and residents said on Sunday.

The jihadists arrived in trucks to attack the neighbouring villages of Dala-Melari, Fuguri and Femari villages, six kilometres outside Borno state capital Maiduguri.

"The terrorists fired indicriminately and forced residents to flee," said militia leader Ibrahim Liman. He blamed fighters loyal to Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau.

"They completely burnt the villages after looting food supplies," Liman said.

A resident, Modu Malari, said the jihadists invaded the villages and "spared nothing."

"They stole all our food and burnt all our homes. They killed two of our men," Malari said.

The attacks came hours after the jihadists hacked to death a dozen farmers working on their fields in Kalla village, five kilometres away.

Liman blamed the same jihadists who killed the farmers for the village raids. In recent days, the extremists have increasingly attacked civilian targets in the region.

On Thursday, they looted and burnt a village in northeast Borno state after fighting off  soldiers protecting it, a local official said.

The jihadists believed to be loyal to Shekau invaded Kalli
village outside the town of Damboa. "The terrorists attacked the village and forced residents and troops to flee," a local official of Damboa local government said.

"They looted food and  livestock and set the village on fire, burning it completely," said the official.

Kalli lies on the fringes of the jihadists’ Sambisa forest enclave from where the militants launched the attack, according to a civilian militia assisting troops in fighting the jihadists.

Boko Haram’s nine-year violence has killed 27,000 people and displaced two million more, creating a dire humanitarian crisis. The conflict has spilled into Nigeria’s northern neighbours Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

AFP

