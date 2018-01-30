World / Africa

Nigeria to build $5.8bn hydro-power plant — if it agrees terms with China’s Export-Import Bank

30 January 2018 - 16:11 Agency Staff
Nigeria plans to start building a $5.8bn hydro-power plant in the eastern Mambila region this year, after it agrees on loan terms with the Export-Import Bank of China.

"We hope to break ground this year if we can conclude the financing," power, works and housing minister Babatunde Fashola said in a January 23 interview in the capital, Abuja. "Contracts are in place. We are good to go."

Fashola told reporters in August that the Chinese lender would finance 85% of the cost, and the Nigerian government the rest. China Civil Engineering Corporation will build the 3,050MW power plant over five years, and the facility will include four dams measuring 50m to 150m high, and 700km of transmission lines.

Nigeria, a country of 180-million people living with daily power cuts, is looking to expand electricity generation to drive growth after the economy contracted in 2016 for the first time in 25 years. Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, the nation’s commercial hub, was appointed in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of the troubled power sector.

The government expects power-production capacity to increase to 8,600MW in a year from 7,000MW currently, Fashola said in the interview. In comparison, SA, with a third of Nigeria’s population, has an electricity-generating capacity of more than 40,000MW.

Transformers with a combined capacity of 1,400MW will be deployed across the country this month to further boost electricity supply, the Transmission Company of Nigeria says on its website.

Distribution capacity

Nigeria also plans to improve distribution capacity, currently at about 5,000MW. Since the country is able to produce more electricity than it can distribute, some production capacity will remain idle until the government expands the network.

The government is looking to partner with private companies to invest in mini-grid projects and generate an additional 3,000MW of electricity over five years, Fashola said, confirming that investors are showing interest, without giving further details.

A number of planned solar-power projects have failed to secure funding and should be re-assessed, according to the minister. State-controlled Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading signed preliminary power-purchase agreements in 2016 with private companies for 14 solar projects meant to generate 1,125MW of electricity, but there have been issues over payment-related guarantees, Fashola said.

These should be redesigned to sell electricity not only to the government via the national grid but to customers in remote areas directly, according to the minister. "They should rethink their models and begin to look at estates and communities."

The government is also working on regulations to license suppliers of electricity meters to stop some distribution companies from billing arbitrarily, Fashola said. "We want to open the meter market because the core business of a distributor is not metering but distribution of energy."

