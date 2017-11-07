Central bank urges restraint as DRC’s metal output jumps

But the bank warned that any let-up by authorities on tight monetary policy and austerity measures, which have reduced fiscal deficits in recent months, could cause inflation and currency depreciation to spiral again. It said the annual inflation rate could rise to as high as 76% by the end of 2017 if those policies were relaxed. The franc could fall further, by as much as 39%, if the policies were not maintained, the bank said.

The DRC’s mining sector, which along with the smaller oil sector accounts for 95% of export revenue, has grown steadily since the end of the civil war in 2003, attracting investors such as Glencore and Randgold Resources.

The DRC’s economy has also been rattled by political upheaval caused by repeated delays since 2016 to an election to replace President Joseph Kabila. The electoral commission postponed the vote again on Sunday to December 2018.

Government spending traditionally increases near the end of the year.

"Based only on the historic inflationist behaviour of the final quarter [of the year] due to the year-end festivities, it is unlikely that the current rigour will be maintained without creating social discontent," the bank said.

The DRC forecasts economic growth of 3.2% in 2017, up from 2.4% in 2016 as the commodity sector continues to recover.

Reuters