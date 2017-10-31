Kenya’s election woes continue as opposition vows civil unrest

Nairobi — Kenya’s main opposition alliance said on Tuesday it would not challenge the results of last week’s disputed presidential election re-run in court, and instead vowed to mobilise its supporters to press for a third vote.

"We won’t prevent citizens going to court" to try to nullify the outcome, Musalia Mudavadi, the co-principal of the four-party National Super Alliance (Nasa), said in Nairobi, the capital, on Tuesday. "As Nasa, we are not going to court."

President Uhuru Kenyatta secured 98.3% of the vote in an October 26 election that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was free and fair, but was boycotted by Nasa leader Raila Odinga, who described it as a sham.

The electoral agency said the turnout dropped to 38.8% from 79% in an August 8 contest that also handed victory to Kenyatta and which the country’s supreme court nullified after the electoral agency failed to disprove opposition claims of rigging.

The opposition’s decision to shun the legal process ups the ante in an already violent stand-off that has seen police and opposition supporters engaging in running street battles in Nairobi’s slums and Odinga strongholds in western Kenya. There have been about 78 fatalities since the initial vote.

Ethnic tensions have also flared between members of Odinga’s Luo community and Kenyatta’s Kikuyu group, raising fears of a repetition of the more widespread violence that ensued after a contested 2007 vote and claimed at least 1,100 lives.

Nasa’s plans include staging protests and economic boycotts, and setting up a national People’s Assembly comprising the leaders of civil rights, business and religious groups, and labour unions to press for fresh elections. It will also establish a task team that will identify weaknesses in the government, and press for reforms.

"This election must not stand," Odinga said. "If allowed to stand, it will make a complete mockery of elections and might well be the end of the ballot as a means of instituting government in Kenya. It will completely destroy public confidence in the vote."

We-The-People, a coalition of civil rights and religious organisations, labour unions, academics and other groups, described the political stand-off as "an escalating crisis" that has been exacerbated, rather than resolved, by the election re-run.

"It has resulted in more disruption, death and violence," the group said in a statement on Tuesday. "Kenya is in the grip of a massive security crisis, marked by impunity in state institutions."

Reports of police using excessive force against protesters were deeply concerning and any officers who were found to have acted outside the law must be held to account, according to Robert Godec, the US ambassador to Kenya.

"We appeal for calm in the coming days," Godec said in a statement. "We call on all Kenyans to come together at this critical moment to reject the politics of hatred and division."

In his acceptance speech on Monday, Kenyatta said he expected his victory to be challenged again in court and that he would consider talks with the opposition only after the legal process had been concluded.

Odinga, a former prime minister who failed to secure the presidency in elections in 1997, 2007 and 2013, said Nasa was open to dialogue if the terms of reference could be agreed to.