British court issues sentences in Angolan bribery case

The three former employees were each given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years, fined 20,000 pounds ($26,362) fine, and disqualified from being company directors for five years, the SFO said.

Six former senior managers and employees of FH Bertling, and FH Bertling itself, have pleaded guilty to bribery in Angola between January 2004 and December 2006.

Giuseppe Morreale, Stephen Emler and FH Bertling (UK) — once part of 150-year-old, Hamburg-based Bertling Group — will be sentenced later.

Ralf Petersen, who also pleaded guilty, is now deceased.

Reuters