Tlali Kamoli quits as army head in Lesotho, two years after coup attempt

Maseru — The Lesotho army chief who was accused of launching an attempted coup in the mountain kingdom in 2014, is to step down, officials said on Tuesday, in a move that could aid efforts to end instability.

When Tlali Kamoli was previously fired as army chief two years ago, soldiers attacked police headquarters, looted weapons and killed one officer in the reported coup attempt.

Kamoli was re-instated to the influential post after last year’s general election in an appointment that fuelled political tension in the country. Lesotho is strategically important as it provides much of the water supply to Johannesburg.

"Negotiations between government and Lt-Gen Tlali Kamoli have been successfully completed," the government said in a statement.

"Lt-Gen Tlali Kamoli will therefore retire as army commander (on December 1)." Maaparankoe Mahao, who had served as army chief between Kamoli’s two terms, was gunned down last June by soldiers.

The government said he had resisted arrest after planning a separate mutiny. Mahao had been aligned with former prime minister Thomas Thabane, who sacked Kamoli in 2014.

Current prime minister Pakalitha Mosisili heads a coalition government that took power after the snap elections in 2015.