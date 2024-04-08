A file photo of Russi'a Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Picture: REUTERS/Alina Smutko
Moscow — The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the roof of reactor number 6.
“Today, a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of unit 6,” the plant said, below a picture of reactor No. 6.
Reactor number 6 has been shut down, according to the plant.
Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks.
Russian forces took control of the plant in 2022 shortly after their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of risking a nuclear accident by attacking the plant.
Russian-controlled power plant confirms Ukrainian drone was downed
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station says a drone was shot down over the roof of reactor number 6
Moscow — The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the roof of reactor number 6.
“Today, a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of unit 6,” the plant said, below a picture of reactor No. 6.
Reactor number 6 has been shut down, according to the plant.
Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks.
Russian forces took control of the plant in 2022 shortly after their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of risking a nuclear accident by attacking the plant.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.