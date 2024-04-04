World

Nikola beats hydrogen big rig delivery estimates

The company sets ambitious target of 350 for 2024

04 April 2024 - 16:19
by Zaheer Kachwala
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Nikola hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck in Los Angeles, California, the US, November 16 2023. Picture: REUTERS/David Swanson
A Nikola hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck in Los Angeles, California, the US, November 16 2023. Picture: REUTERS/David Swanson

Bengaluru — Nikola surpassed estimates for deliveries of its hydrogen big rigs in the first quarter, a sign it was making progress in its pivot to the technology from battery electric trucks after some missteps that battered its share price.

The electric truck maker said on Thursday it has delivered 40 vehicles in the first quarter, compared with the 30 units estimated by a consensus of four analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

The company produced 43 trucks in the three months to March 31 and said the remaining hydrogen big rigs in its inventory at the end of the quarter were set for delivery in early April.

Nikola in February set a target to deliver as many as 350 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks in 2024 and said it had delivered 35 units in the fourth quarter.

The company had said it would return all battery-powered trucks to customers by early third quarter after resolving an issue that caused coolant leaks in the battery pack leading to fires.

It had also said it was on track to return its first reworked battery electric trucks to customers by the end of the first quarter.

The shares were 8% higher in premarket trading, after having lost more than 90% of their value since going public in 2020.

Reuters

Nikola appoints industry veteran Thomas Okray as finance chief

Okray to take charge immediately at electric truck maker
Companies
1 month ago

Bible verses unable to rescue Nikola fraudster from four years in prison

Founder Trevor Milton lied to investors about the prospects for his electric truck maker
World
3 months ago

Nikola notes quarterly jump in deliveries of electric vehicles

Like other smaller EV firms, Nikola has been battling a dwindling cash reserve and supply chain issues
Companies
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
UK bordering on complicity in Gaza, senior judges ...
World
2.
What we know so far about the seven aid workers ...
World
3.
Taiwan rankled by China’s statements after ...
World / Asia
4.
Fitch keeps Israel’s A+ rating as it removes it ...
World / Middle East
5.
Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years kills 9
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.