Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has displaced Bill Gates to become the world’s fourth-richest person.
Adani’s net worth surged to $112.5bn (R1.9-trillion) on Thursday, surpassing the Microsoft Corporation co-founder by $230m, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
India’s Adani overtakes Gates to become world’s fourth-richest person
The tycoon added $36bn to his fortune this year, while Gates’s shrank as he sped up philanthropy
