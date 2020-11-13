World

World’s biggest trade deal may worsen workers and smaller countries’ travails

An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small-scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers without protection

13 November 2020 - 15:14 Rina Chandran
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

Bangkok — An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small-scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection as they struggle to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, human rights groups said on Friday.

The regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP) — that also includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 Southeast Asian nations — is expected to be signed on Sunday in Hanoi after negotiations that began in 2012.

The deal, which will progressively lower tariffs across many areas, could become the world’s biggest trade agreement, with the 15 nations making up nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its GDP.

It aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region.

However, the deal lacks provisions for protecting workers and the environment, and will hurt smallholder farmers and businesses at a time when they are already suffering from the pandemic, said Arieska Kurniawaty at Solidaritas Perempuan in Indonesia.

“The Covid-19 crisis should be a moment to realise how much we rely on farmers, fisher folks, [and] other local food producers,” said Kurniawaty, the national programme co-ordinator of the women’s rights organisation.

“Open market access in the RCEP that drastically cuts tariffs of agriculture products will have terrible consequences for small-scale producers in developing countries. It is particularly detrimental for women in subsistence and small-scale farming.”

Free trade agreements are aimed at expanding the flow of goods and services between nations, increases in foreign investment, technology transfers and faster economic growth. Yet such deals can also lead to job losses, the closure of small businesses, diluted labour rights, and increased degradation of natural resources including forests and land, according to human rights and environmental groups.

“One of the main concerns we have is that it would facilitate further land transfers from rural communities to foreign corporations,” said Kartini Samon, a researcher at Grain, a non-profit that works with small farmers. “The RCEP deal has the potential to exacerbate the capture of land and water for large-scale investment, deforestation and ecosystem degradation.” 

In 2019, India pulled out of the RCEP, citing differences over tariffs and other barriers, and after protests by farmers who feared a flood of cheaper imports from countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand.

Developing nations are well short of the funding needed to end poverty and hunger by 2030 because of the impact of the coronavirus, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said.

Implementing the RCEP at such a time will make poorer Southeast Asian nations even more vulnerable, said Rahsmi Banga, a senior economist at the UN development agency UNCTAD.

“Most Asean nations will see rising imports and declining exports. That will worsen their balance of trade and weaken their fiscal position,” said Banga.

“The RCEP was framed at a time when there was no coronavirus. Right now, countries need policy and fiscal space to deal with the pandemic and the economic crisis; the RCEP will further limit that space and therefore their ability to manage the crisis.” 

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Clashes erupt in Indonesia over new jobs law

Protesters say the new law undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections
World
1 month ago

Philippines tightens Manila lockdown as Covid cases surge

President Rodrigo Duterte agrees to tighten restrictions as spike in infections overwhelms the Southeast Asian country's health-care system
World
3 months ago

Pandemic fails to undermine Asia-Pacific drug trade

UN says illicit drug market continues to expand and diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic
World
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump’s Republican wall cracks over Biden ...
World / Americas
2.
Joe Biden’s pick for the US treasury faces ...
World / Americas
3.
Boris Johnson’s senior aide, Lee Cain, quits
World / Europe
4.
Arizona win for Joe Biden will deal blow to ...
World / Americas
5.
Covid-19 reveals race-related and unequal ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Australia-China trade war escalates despite no ‘absolute order’

World

US misses the mark in Southeast Asia with strategy to blame China

World

Hong Kong council mass resignation puts anti-slavery and LGBTQ+ rights at risk

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.