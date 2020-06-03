World

Post-Covid-19, electric cars will still be in demand

For car companies, there will be a lot of potential in leveraging their EV, autonomous driving and grid-related software

03 June 2020 - 14:17 Emily Chasan
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

New York — For companies trying to make it through the pandemic, pivoting and repurposing has been crucial to retaining business. But can that happen for carmakers?  

Investors are focusing on the idea that we need to think of cars as more than just a vehicle, to keep selling them in a post-coronavirus future. There’s no turning back on the momentum towards electric vehicles (EVs) as carmakers have already invested billions of dollars in new models yet to hit the market. But the young sector has suddenly run into speed bumps: a pandemic that is slowing car sales overall and an oil price drop that reduces some of the incentives for would-be EV buyers.

That will cause a predicted 18% plunge in EV sales in 2020, according to BloombergNEF, but sales have still held up in some countries due to subsidies and waiting lists for cars that are in short supply.

There are other reasons people might still want to buy EVs, even if gas guzzlers are being sold at steep discounts. Increasing air pollution regulations in cities could improve the value of EVs, and used Teslas are often better at retaining their value in resale markets.

Also, the possibility that EVs could one day be part of the whole electric ecosystem may make them more interesting to buyers, says Geoffrey Eisenberg, a partner at The Ecosystem Integrity Fund in San Francisco. He’s betting vehiclemakers will focus more on the capability to connect electric cars to the grid, where users could actually generate income by providing energy storage.

Home-to-car connection systems could even let an EV work as a temporary generator to power a house during a blackout. “There’s five days of power sitting outside my home in an electric vehicle right now, I just can’t access it yet,” Eisenberg says. In the future, EVs could provide critical infrastructure in places such as California where the prospect of wildfire-related blackouts could slow the work-from-home economy, he says. 

Electric car infrastructure and related jobs could also be a way to attract stimulus. And for car companies, there will ultimately be a lot of potential in leveraging their EV, autonomous driving and grid-related software. 

Morgan Stanley vehicles analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to clients last week that carmakers could see high margin growth in the future by essentially becoming software companies, using data collection from drivers and the electric grid infrastructure. Investors might be “willing to pay a higher multiple” for a car company with recurring software revenue, Jonas wrote. 

Bloomberg

Renault mulls closing some plants in France

Drawn-out industrial battles ahead as car maker makes survival plans
Companies
1 day ago

Thai irrigation system project offers post-Covid-19 blueprint for recovery

Boosting climate defences and raising the living standards of vulnerable communities can generate jobs
World
1 day ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Sustainability goals take a hammering amid pandemic

An upcoming UN conference will be an important opportunity to assess where the private sector is headed
Opinion
1 day ago

VW finalising deals with Chinese electric vehicle firms

VW wants to remain the largest foreign carmaker in China, which is targeting 25% of 2025 annual sales to be made up of new-energy vehicles
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of ...
World / Africa
2.
Lesotho former first lady Maesaiah Thabane ...
World / Africa
3.
Africa’s sick get sicker as serious ailments are ...
World / Africa
4.
Solar power will soon be cheaper than coal
World
5.
Trump threatens to bring in the army to stop US ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.