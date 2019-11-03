The water wars: why bottled isn’t better for you or the planet

Geneva/Zurich — Over the past four decades, consumers around the world have chugged trillions of bottles of water from brands such as Perrier, Evian, Dasani, and Aquafina. Few realise that most of what they pay for is plastic and time on a truck. Companies typically get the water for free or just a nominal fee, and bottling the stuff and getting it to consumers — as well as advertising it — accounts for the bulk of their costs.

Today, increasing concern about the carbon and plastic waste generated by that process is fueling a backlash that threatens the business. Across the industry, sales are softening and some towns are even banning plastic water bottles — spurring producers to respond with alternatives ranging from canned water to flavour pods for tap water to dispensers that sell sparkling and flavoured mixes.

“The waters business has to cope with a number of sustainability issues that are becoming increasingly important,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider told analysts in October.

Until the 1970s, bottled water was mostly sold in limited areas by European companies that tapped springs in the Alps. Then, in 1973, DuPont patented PET plastic bottles, which were cheaper, lighter, and stronger than the glass that had been the industry standard. Combined with the rapidly globalising economy, PET allowed water sellers to ship their wares much farther, opening up new markets.

Bottlers sprang up in just about every country and the likes of Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo added water to their portfolios, helping boost global revenue in the business to $130bn in 2018, according to researcher Euromonitor.

These days, things aren’t quite as bubbly as consumers grow increasingly aware of their carbon footprint. Danone, the maker of Evian, on October 18, reported its biggest decline in quarterly water revenue in a decade. That same day, Coca-Cola said water sales were lower than it expected.

With shipments headed for a second annual decline, Nestlé is re-organising its bottled water business. Buffeted by lower-price rivals and high transport costs, Nestlé raised prices — which sapped sales of its mass-market offerings such as Poland Spring and Pure Life as consumers shifted to cheaper generic brands. CEO Schneider has said the company wants to focus instead on higher-end products such as flavoured and sparkling waters like its Perrier and San Pellegrino brands.