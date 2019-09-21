Everyone wants to farm cannabis, even North Macedonia

Sofia/Prague — Jane Sevdinski used to work in the legal department at the finance ministry. He and a friend are now investing more than €1m in four huge greenhouses.

A former karate instructor, Zlatko Keskovski is way ahead of them. At his facilities, workers dressed in medical drabs tend to flowers grown under fluorescent lights, carefully tracking and documenting production and storage.

It may be one of the more unusual economic models, but the two men are part of a plan to turn the former Yugoslav republic, now North Macedonia, into a nation of cannabis farmers.

It’s early days, but the aim is to get a piece of a global medical marijuana market that’s predicted to reach anything between $14bn and $50bn over the next five years. And whether it’s former policemen, a lawyer or relatives of the prime minister, everyone seems to want in on it.

More than two dozen companies have been licensed since 2016 and the health ministry is processing another 20 applications, all in a place just slightly larger than Vermont and with a population of about 2-million.

“We think it will be a lucrative business,” says Sevdinski, surrounded by empty buckets at his premises in the city of Kumanovo, about 40km northeast of the capital, Skopje. He and his partner have spent €700,000 so far and will spend the same again to get the business going. “In about a year and a half we expect to be profitable,” he says.