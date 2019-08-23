World

Donald Trump orders US companies to close China operations

23 August 2019 - 18:08 Makini Brice and David Shepardson
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is ordering US companies to look at ways to close their operations in China and make more of their products in the US instead, a rhetorical strike at Beijing as trade tensions mounted.

Trump cannot legally compel US companies to abandon China immediately and he gave no detail on how he might proceed with any such order, although he said he would be offering a response later on Friday to tariffs on American products announced by China earlier in the day

The dollar rose sharply against the Chinese yuan and US stock markets fell on Trump’s latest salvo against China.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them.”

For many products sold in the US, there are few alternatives to Chinese production, and shifting production for major goods produced there could take years and be expensive.

Last week, Trump backed off his September 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods.

The US trade representative’s office delayed tariffs on more than half the $300bn in Chinese-made goods telling companies the delay covered product categories in which China supplies more than 75% of total US imports.

Reuters

Trump is upbeat over China talks, but pours cold water over trade deal hopes

Beijing needs a trade agreement more than the US given the relatively weak condition of the Asian nation’s economy, president says
World
4 days ago

Rand gives up gains after China announces new tariffs on the US

The local currency earlier firmed as much as 0.7% against the dollar, but sentiment was dealt a blow by China levying tariffs on $75bn of US goods
Markets
4 hours ago

Huawei shrugs off US trade restrictions despite revenue curbs

The tech giant calls a 90-day reprieve for US purchases ‘meaningless’ and is creating chip sets for its own use to reduce reliance on US products
Companies
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump orders US companies to close China ...
World
2.
Slower growth abroad poses risk to US, Fed chair ...
World / Americas
3.
Not a single Rohingya refugee opts to return to ...
World / Asia
4.
Feud worsens as South Korea withdraws from ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

US manufacturing is contracting as factories feel the pinch

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.