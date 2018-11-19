World

WATCH: What Brexit means for SA companies

19 November 2018 - 11:28 Business Day TV
Picture: CHRIS LAWSON/UPSPLASH
The Brexit story made a dramatic turn this week with a draft divorce agreement between the UK and EU. There is still much uncertainty though over whether the agreement will get through parliament.

What does this mean for investors thinking about buying property in the UK?

Tom Bland, from property investment company IP Global, joined Business Day TV to discuss how Brexit will affect property investment in the UK.

