WATCH: What Brexit means for SA companies
19 November 2018 - 11:28
The Brexit story made a dramatic turn this week with a draft divorce agreement between the UK and EU. There is still much uncertainty though over whether the agreement will get through parliament.
What does this mean for investors thinking about buying property in the UK?
Tom Bland, from property investment company IP Global, joined Business Day TV to discuss how Brexit will affect property investment in the UK.
Tom Bland, from property investment company IP Global, talks to Business Day TV
