British high street shops closing at record rates

London — Britain’s high streets are losing shops, pubs and restaurants at record rates in the most testing retail and leisure climate in five years, research by PwC showed on Friday.

A net 1,123 stores disappeared from Britain's top 500 high streets in the first half of 2018.

A string of UK retailers has failed or announced plans to close shops.

Toys R Us UK and electronics retailer Maplin went into administration this year, while department store chain House of Fraser was rescued by Sports Direct, and stalwarts such as Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced closures.

PwC said the hardest hit retail categories were fashion stores and electrical outlets, both of which have seen a shift to online spending.