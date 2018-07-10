News Leader
WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?
10 July 2018 - 08:39
British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to overcome Brexit divisions within her government.
The abrupt resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson have put extra pressure on the prime minister and the entire Brexit process.
LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler spoke to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU.
LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler talks to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU
