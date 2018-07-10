World

News Leader

WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?

10 July 2018 - 08:39 Business Day TV
An anti-Brexit protester sits in Trafalgar Square in London, the UK. Picture: EPA/SEAN DEMPSEY
An anti-Brexit protester sits in Trafalgar Square in London, the UK. Picture: EPA/SEAN DEMPSEY

British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to overcome Brexit divisions within her government.

The abrupt resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson have put extra pressure on the prime minister and the entire Brexit process.

LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler spoke to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU.

LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler talks to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU

Theresa May appoints new Brexit secretary after David Davis quits

Dominic Raab is a Brexit campaigner who has advocated being flexible in negotiations on leaving the EU
World
19 hours ago

Could Brexit be called off? Donald Tusk raises the idea

Following the resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Tusk wrote the suggestive tweet
World
15 hours ago

Theresa May’s Brexit proposal approved in spite of Johnson’s criticism

Environment Minister Michael Gove argues the plan honours the British leader's negotiating red lines and meets the demands of business
World
1 day ago

Theresa May fights to contain Brexit crisis after Boris Johnson and David Davis quit

The foreign secretary’s resignation on Monday sends a strong message to those who voted for Brexit in 2016 that their decision is being betrayed
World
16 hours ago

Philips joins queue of firms thinking of leaving UK

The Dutch health-technology company is already struggling with the volatility of the British pound
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?
World
2.
Third and final leg of Thai cave rescue begins
World / Asia
3.
Erdogan ushers in new system by putting his ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe promises new hydro-electric power ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.