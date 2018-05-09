Three Korean-American prisoners detained in North Korea on their way back to US

Three US citizens detained in North Korea were released on Wednesday, ahead of a planned summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

The Korean-American men, who all have the common surname of Kim but are not related, were set free after being held for as long as two years in the isolated nation, Trump said in a Twitter posting.

"I am pleased to inform you that secretary of state Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the three wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting," Trump said. "They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong-un. Date and place set."

Trump did not disclose the date and location of the summit planned with Kim.

Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2am on Thursday, Washington time, Trump said. "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"

Ahead of the prisoners’ release, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said such a move would be "a sign of goodwill" before the Trump-Kim summit.

Following the release, she said: "President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong-un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill."

Kim has taken a series of steps in 2018 to ease tension with the US after he declared North Korea had the capability to target any US city with a nuclear weapon. Trump has welcomed the conciliatory gestures, even while keeping the military option on the table if the planned talks collapse.

In April, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged to end their seven-decade war in 2018 and pursue the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula. The US is seeking "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation" as part of any deal.

The detention of US citizens in North Korea has become a politically charged issue. American student Otto Warmbier, held for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel, died shortly after being returned home in a coma last year. His father, who claims his son was tortured, accompanied vice-president Mike Pence to the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea in February.

The release of three Americans is a small price for Kim to pay to secure a meeting with the US president. While the move gives Trump the first real win from his decision to break with decades of diplomatic orthodoxy and grant the summit, it says little about Kim’s willingness to surrender the "treasured sword" of his nuclear weapons programme.

"It definitely reinforces Trump’s credibility and gives him something tangible and quantifiable as a step forward," said Melissa Hanham, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, in Monterrey, California. "The world should take pause before celebrating, because it is one step in a very long and fraught relationship that will unfold over time."

With Kanga Kong and AFP

Bloomberg