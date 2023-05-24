Sport / Soccer

Rashford could return against Chelsea, says Ten Hag

24 May 2023 - 16:51 Pearl Josephine Nazare
Marcus Rashford. KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS
Marcus Rashford. KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS

Manchester— Forward Marcus Rashford could return from a two-game absence when Manchester United host Chelsea, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday as the Premier League club look to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The 25-year-old England international, who is United’s top goalscorer this season with 29 goals in all competitions, missed their last two wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, first with a leg injury and then an illness.

“It looks like he will be available,” Ten Hag told reporters before Thursday’s home game against 12th-placed Chelsea.

“Tuesday he returned to training. He looks quite fit but we have to see what is the outcome of the training, how did he recover, and then we will make our choices.”

The Dutchman, who ended United’s six-year trophy drought when they won the League Cup in February, said his team were on the right path but acknowledged they were a work in progress.

After missing Champions League football last season, United are on track to secure a top-four spot in this campaign. They need a point from their final two matches against Chelsea and 10th-placed Fulham. United are fourth in the standings with 69 points, three more than fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

“We are in a project and we want to go back and win trophies,” Ten Hag said. “We won one trophy, but we want to win more. We are still on a journey. But we think we are [going] in the right direction. But we can always be better because good is not good enough. We want to compete with the best and then you have to be in the Champions League. So [it is] simple.”

United have the chance to win one more trophy this season when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Reuters

