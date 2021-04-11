Sport / Soccer

Confederation Cup

Ruthless Bucs make Al Ahli walk the plank

Orlando Pirates fly SA flag high in Confederation Cup

11 April 2021 - 20:32 Mninawa Ntloko
Tshegofatso Mabaso of Orlando Pirates. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Tshegofatso Mabaso of Orlando Pirates. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates have gone about their business on the continent quietly and have not always attracted the same attention that has accompanied Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs’ exploits in the Caf Champions League.

While the Confederation Cup has always been a bridesmaid event‚ Pirates have put in the hard work in the competition and continued to fly the SA flag high when they dispatched Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Bucs started slowly but soon got into their stride‚ with the opening goal courtesy of Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the 26th minute.

Nyauza finished from close range to beat goalkeeper Zuber Ateya and set Bucs on the way to a comfortable victory in Soweto.

The home side stepped up the pressure  and it did not come as a surprise when Pirates increased the lead through Tshegofatsho Mabasa.

Mabasa benefited from a Deon Hotto delivery from the corner and his strike took a deflection off Abubakar Milad‚ sneaking past Ateya in the 41st minute.

Pirates picked up where they left off in the second period and continued to exert considerable amount of pressure on the Libyans and it was no surprise when Kabelo Dlamini gave the Bucs a 3-0 lead in the 69th minute.

Ateya had saved from a Mabasa shot from close range and Dlamini reacted quickly to give Pirates the goal.

Cavani and Greenwood seal United comeback win at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s top-four hopes are slim now
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs show true grit to make Champions League quarterfinals

A fighting performance sees Amakhosi through with a 2-2 draw against Horoya
Sport
2 hours ago

Arrows stumble against Bloemfontein Celtic

Lamontville Golden Arrows trail AmaZulu by two points and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five
Sport
2 hours ago

Jesse Lingard double fires West Ham back into top four

The player, on loan from Manchester United since mid-season, took his tally for the Hammers to eight goals with two strikes before half-time
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moses Tembe has the skills to steer Phumelela ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pitso Mosimane top of Safa list for Bafana job
Sport / Soccer
3.
Proteas need a repeat performance from Aiden ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Upbeat Chiefs eye Caf quarterfinal spot in Guinea
Sport / Soccer
5.
Lingard and West Ham proving perfect match as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pitso Mosimane top of Safa list for Bafana job

Sport / Soccer

Upbeat Chiefs eye Caf quarterfinal spot in Guinea

Sport / Soccer

Fifa ready to use automated offside calls, says Wenger

Sport / Soccer

Rashford to feature in Granada clash

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns go down, then go into cruise mode

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.