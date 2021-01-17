Sport / Soccer

Nothing between Liverpool and United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finish a disappointing game on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City

17 January 2021 - 23:31 Martyn Herman
Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool interact with match referee, during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, January 17 2021. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/GETTY IMAGES
Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool interact with match referee, during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, January 17 2021. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/GETTY IMAGES

London — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two vital saves as the champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brazilian saved a close-range effort from Bruno Fernandes, United’s first real chance, in the 75th minute with his feet.

Then Alisson did well to keep out a blast from inside the box by Paul Pogba as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side finished a disappointing game strongly.

The result leaves United on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City, while Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side are third on 34 points after 18 games.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele conjured a moment of magic to seal his side’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick’s header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audaciously flicked lob. It was a timely goal for Jose Mourinho’s side as McGoldrick’s effort revived memories of numerous points they have dropped from winning positions this season.

Reuters

Tanguy Ndombele’s moment of magic lifts Tottenham

Spurs’ record signing scores a goal for the ages
3 hours ago

Leicester’s James Maddison adapts to new goal celebration

Manager Rodgers says if players can celebrate safely and ‘still make people laugh, then that’s what is important in what is a tough time’
6 hours ago

Marauding Leopards stun tame Pirates

The home side could have won by more if they had taken their chances when the Buccaneers were chasing the game
4 hours ago

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt bemoans hectic fixture list

Cape Town City might have had more chances in their game but two early goals from Amakhosi allowed them to sit back
6 hours ago

