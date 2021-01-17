Nothing between Liverpool and United

London — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two vital saves as the champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brazilian saved a close-range effort from Bruno Fernandes, United’s first real chance, in the 75th minute with his feet.

Then Alisson did well to keep out a blast from inside the box by Paul Pogba as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side finished a disappointing game strongly.

The result leaves United on 37 points, two ahead of second-placed Leicester City, while Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side are third on 34 points after 18 games.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele conjured a moment of magic to seal his side’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick’s header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audaciously flicked lob. It was a timely goal for Jose Mourinho’s side as McGoldrick’s effort revived memories of numerous points they have dropped from winning positions this season.

Reuters