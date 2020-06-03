Sport / Soccer

Big chance for Man United to make top four, says Berbatov

03 June 2020 - 18:16 Martyn Herman
Dimitar Berbatov. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRED LEE
Dimitar Berbatov. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRED LEE

London — Manchester United have a huge opportunity to finish in the top four when the Premier League resumes after a three-month stoppage, their former striker Dimitar Berbatov says.

United were in fifth place when the Premier League ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were in good form and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“This is a massive opportunity for United and they know it,” Berbatov said. “Hopefully, they will be prepared for that challenge because three points are nothing.”

Berbatov believes a fit-again Paul Pogba could give United the edge. The France midfielder has been sidelined for much of the campaign due to foot injuries, but the break has allowed him to recover, a boost for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It is great news for the team. The dangerous thing is that he hasn’t played for so long,” Berbatov said. “Coming back from a long injury may impact him starting. It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer puts him straight into the battle.

“It will be the first time we get to see [Bruno] Fernandes and Pogba play together and it will be interesting to see if they can hit it off. It could be a great partnership.”

Berbatov says fans should not expect the usual high-tempo games when games resume in empty stadiums.

“I am curious to see how physically and mentally prepared the teams are,” the Bulgarian said. “And to see how long it will take for games to reach a similar level of quality, speed and intensity. It may be like watching a friendly or a training session, similar to the way some of the matches in the Bundesliga have felt.”

The Premier League is scheduled to restart on June 17.

Reuters

The highs and lows of Abby Wambach, US soccer’s finest

The star wants to leave a legacy … ‘where the next generation accomplishes things so great that I’m no longer remembered’
Sport
2 days ago

Paul Gascoigne, brilliant but brittle

The hugely talented but erratic player captivated a nation before booze and other troubles brought him down
Sport
1 week ago

Bayern on course for record Bundesliga crown

The league giants from Munich are four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with top-flight football in full swing in Germany
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Big chance for Man United to make top four, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
This day in history ... Roberto Carlos shows the ...
Sport
3.
Being left out of World Cup squad still hurts, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Australia touts a Rugby Championship ‘hub’
Sport / Rugby
5.
How Hansie Cronjé lost his way
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

The highs and lows of Abby Wambach, US soccer’s finest

Sport / Soccer

Komphela gives five subs the thumbs up

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach aims for Champions League and Club World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.