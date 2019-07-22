Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns and last season's runnersup Orlando Pirates unveiled their kit for the forthcoming season on Monday.

According to German sportswear company Puma‚ Sundowns’ new design takes inspiration from the blazing African sun which beats down when the Brazilians play.

“Puma’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch‚ and we believe the vibrant new home and away kit will resonate with fans, both for the replica kit and fan wear‚” said the company’s SA marketing director Brett Bellinger.

Orlando Pirates’ new adidas kit is reminiscent of the white colourway with black striping that was worn by the club on their way to the Champions League title in 1995 and the Super Cup the following year. The club will retain their red strip as the away jersey.

The new kit will be seen on the pitch for the first time when Pirates face Kaizer Chiefs in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.

“You can never truly move forward if you don’t know where you’ve been‚ and in order for us to unlock the potential of a successful future we need to draw inspiration from our past successes‚” said Pirates brand manager Tokoloho Moeketsi.

Sundowns and Pirates new kit will be in stores in the coming days, retailing at R799.