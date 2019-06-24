Orlando Pirates have signed French goalkeeper Joris Delle on a three-year deal‚ the Buccaneers announced on Monday.

Delle joins Pirates on a free transfer after he was released by Dutch giants Feyenoord at the end of last season.

He replaces Jackson Mabokgwane‚ who was released last week after his contract was not renewed.

The 29-year-old, 1.89m-tall keeper was previously on the books of French clubs FC Metz and Nice and will battle for the No 1 jersey with the likes of last season’s first-choice Wayne Sandilands‚ Siyabonga Mpontshane and Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Delle‚ who has also played in Belgium‚ is the first French player to wear the black and white of Pirates and said he is looking forward to a successful stay with Milutin Sredojević’s side.

“I am glad to join this prestigious football club called Orlando Pirates and starting a new adventure in SA‚” Delle told the club’s website. “Happy to be part of an ambitious club with amazing fans who will accompany us on the road [to] success.”

According to Pirates’ website‚ Delle was capped at every age group at international level and was part of France’s Under-21 squad of 2012, which included the likes of Antoine Griezmann‚ Raphael Varane and Alexandre Lacazette.

Delle was announced on the same day Pirates appointed new goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen‚ who replaces Briton Andrew Sparkes.