Is Maritzburg’s Fadlu Davids on his way to Supersport?

SuperSport United are on the brink of naming a new coach but Nedbank Cup finalists Maritzburg United are confident the new man is not going to be their head mentor, Fadlu Davids.

Officials have suggested in recent weeks that Davids is headed to SuperSport after helping the unfashionable Maritzburg to a club record fourth place finish in the Premiership and also reaching last weekend’s Cup final in Cape Town.

But it is looking likely that Davids will remain at Maritzburg and honour his contract‚ electing to gain more experience at the Pietermaritzburg club rather than throwing himself into a hot seat while still early in his coaching career.

Plus if SuperSport want him‚ according to Maritzburg‚ they will have to pay a hefty buyout clause in his contract to be able to prise him away.

SuperSport have confirmed that veterans Tefu Mashamaite and Kingston Nkhatha will be leaving at the end of May. Both are not having their contracts renewed.

TimesLIVE