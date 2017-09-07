Safa to challenge Fifa’s order to replay World Cup qualifier against Senegal

Safa confirmed receipt of the order from the world governing body and distanced itself from any wrongdoing.

"Safa is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision‚" the association said in a statement.

"Safa wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee‚ as stated in the Fifa report."

According to Fifa‚ this decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee‚ Jospeh Lamptey‚ for match manipulation‚ the ruling imposed by the Fifa disciplinary and appeal committees.

In its letter‚ Fifa further suggests that the match be replayed within the November 2017 international window‚ with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.