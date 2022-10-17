×

Sport / Rugby

Cardiff will gun for unbeaten Stormers, says Dobson

Coach wants the team to be disciplined about sticking to their plan in what is now a crunch game

17 October 2022 - 16:04 George Byron

The unbeaten Stormers will have a target on their backs when they face Cardiff in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Wales on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.      

A  16-16 draw in wet conditions against the Ospreys in Swansea on Friday stretched the Stormers’ unbeaten run to four games ahead of what is expected to be a titanic battle against Cardiff...

