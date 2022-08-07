×

Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Kiwis lack quality that has turned them and Boks around — honesty

Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal

07 August 2022 - 16:57 GAVIN RICH

It was noticeable how much respect the Springboks showed to the beaten All Blacks in the postmatch media conference at Mbombela Stadium and it was right that they did so for the South Africans know better than anyone how quickly the wheel can turn.

Some of them were part of the Bok team that lost 57-0 to the Kiwis in Albany in 2017, a result that came after a 57-15 savaging at Kings Park the previous October. A year later, the Boks avenged that defeat with a heroic win in Wellington, and a year-and-a-half after that, they won the Rugby World Cup...

