England-Boks World Cup final rematch set for November 2021

Rassie Erasmus says astute England coach Eddie Jones will be working on a plan to outsmart the Boks

08 December 2020 - 15:53 Nick Said
Willie Le Roux jumps on teammate Frans Steyn as they celebrate their victory at full-time as Luke Cowan-Dickie reacts following the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and SA at International Stadium Yokohama on November 2 2019 in Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STU FORSTER
Willie Le Roux jumps on teammate Frans Steyn as they celebrate their victory at full-time as Luke Cowan-Dickie reacts following the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and SA at International Stadium Yokohama on November 2 2019 in Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STU FORSTER

England will host world champions SA at Twickenham during their 2021 Autumn International series, a rematch of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama which the Springboks won to secure their third title.

Eddie Jones’s side will play Australia the week before and are lining up a third match against an emerging nation to kick off the series, England Rugby said on Tuesday.

The clash with the Springboks on November 20 will be eagerly anticipated after SA triumphed 32-12 in the global showpiece final last year, and will come months after the British & Irish Lions tour to SA, which is likely to feature a number of England players.

Jones believes the Tests will provide a good barometer for his team two years out from the next World Cup in France.

“These will be some good games of rugby and tough tests for us as we work to improve ourselves as a team,” Jones told the England Rugby website. “SA are world champions and we’ll be looking to benchmark ourselves against them.

“Australia are rapidly improving, have a lot of new talent coming through and good coaches like Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel who we know well.”

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is itching to see how England will line up against the Boks, who have not played a Test since their World Cup triumph more than a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Any match involving England and the Springboks is always special,” Erasmus said in a statement from SA Rugby. “England are an incredibly proud rugby nation and in Eddie Jones they have an astute coach who will no doubt be working on a plan to outsmart the Springboks for our rematch at Twickenham.

“It will require a special performance to match them.”

Tier 1 nations have committed to playing more Tests against Tier 2 opponents and England’s Autumn series will start with a game against an emerging nation on November 6. 

Reuters

