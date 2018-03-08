Sport / Rugby

SHOULDER SURGERY

Jaco Kriel out for six months

08 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Jaco Kriel. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Jaco Kriel. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA flank Jaco Kriel is to have a second operation on his injured shoulder that will probably sideline the Springbok loose forward for the next six months.

Kriel, who captained the Lions in the 2017 Super Rugby final, was injured playing for the Boks against Australia last September and immediately had surgery on his shoulder.

However, that operation was unsuccessful and he will have a second surgery on Thursday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the operation that Jaco Kriel underwent on his shoulder was unsuccessful and needs to be repeated on March8," the Lions said on Wednesday.

"He is expected to be sidelined for a further six months."

Kriel will now miss the start of the international season for the Boks, who play Wales in Washington on June 2, before hosting England for three Tests the same month.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Proteas' top order under the microscope
Sport / Cricket
2.
Australia’s David Warner gets demerit after ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Blitzboks in ‘pool of death’
Sport / Rugby
4.
Stuart Baxter puts his neck on the line
Sport / Soccer
5.
Paine brims with confidence ahead of second Test
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.