Sport / Other Sport

Tattersalls add muscle to Cape Premier Yearling Sale

UK auctioneer of race horses is a partner and assists with marketing in Europe

09 January 2023 - 14:52 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

If Thursday’s Cape Premier Yearling Sale produces the same buzz and big bids similar to last month’s Tattersalls December Sale in the UK, there is every chance of records being achieved.

With the sale returning to Cape Town’s International Convention Centre, Cape Racing Sales have announced the event is being “powered” by Tattersalls.

To explain just what this meant it was necessary to contact Grant Knowles who said: “It means Tattersalls have partnered with us for the Cape Premier Yearling Sale and have assisted us with marketing in Europe.”

Tattersalls top brass will have celebrated Christmas in high spirits after their December sale for yearlings, foals and breeding stock, which set a new benchmark with the aggregate up 22% on 2021 with a final figure of more than 120-million guineas.

The headline maker at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale was the filly Alcohol Free who was the subject of huge interest and was finally knocked down for 5.4-million guineas. It was the highest price for a filly at auction this year.

The New Year could have started better for Tattersalls as they have to deal with the problem of a client reneging on a total spend of 20.5-million guineas at a previous sale.

Vendors will be delighted that Tattersalls’ long-serving auctioneer, John O’Kelly, will be on the rostrum along with ever-popular Andrew Miller. They will get the sale under way at 2.30pm.

While there will be disappointment at Varsfontein Stud that their filly Ciao Bella failed to fire in last Saturday’s Cartier Sceptre Stakes, their sales offerings always demand close scrutiny and they have eight lots on Thursday’s sale.

Varsfontein’s Carl de Vos picked out a few he liked for Turtalk and they included:

Lot 2: Talktothemaster: a colt by Master Of My Fate out of Canukeepitsecret. This is a top pedigree as it is the Mystic Spring female line.

Lot 8: Lonely As A Cloud: a colt by What A Winter out of Cloudsuponcamelot.

Lot 59: Handsome Man: a colt by Querari out of Maleficient.

Winterbach Stud will be hoping Master Archie can notch the seventh win of his career at Turffontein on Tuesday as they will be offering a half-brother (by Querari) to the Computaform Sprint winner.

Formerly trained by Paul Peter and now with Adam and Michael Azzie, Master Archie faces no easy task as the opposition includes Big Burn, Alesian Chief and Moonshiningthrough.

Big Burn — a six-time winner bred at Narrow Creek Stud — will have promising apprentice Siyanda Sosibo in the saddle. The youngster won on the Sean Tarry inmate at the Vaal just before Christmas.

With apprentice Malesela Katjedi reducing the weight to 47.5kg, Moonshiningthrough makes plenty of appeal and — at her opening price of 6-1 — looks worth an each-way wager.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (9) California Boy (2) Stroke Of Mercy (1) Uncle Ticky Bird (4) Full Go

2nd Race: (2) Tiz Magic (1) Mighty Goddess (3) Camerata (4) Absolute Pleasure

3rd Race: (11) I Am Giant (9) Goliath Heron (6) Galla Vanting (4) Mercantour

4th Race: (6) Arbitrator (3) Spielberg (4) Kalahari Blue (9) Mescal

5th Race: (7) Apache Fighter (3) Raratonga Rose (4) Namaqua Blossom (5) Special Charm

6th Race: (11) Moonshiningthrough (7) Big Burn (2) Master Archie (3) Alesian Chief

7th Race: (1) Reny (5) Sequoia (8) Thambi (6) Future Pearl

8th Race: (2) Platinum Sky (10) Willow’s Wish (14) Tamarisk Tree (5) Expressfromtheus

Marwing secures top lot at Kenilworth farm yearling sale

Highveld trainer pays R300,000 for a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight
Sport
6 months ago

Gallic Princess can change the highveld luck for Grant van Niekerk

Cape-based rider partners Candice Dawson-trained filly in  grade 2 Senor Santa Stakes at Turffontein
Sport
10 months ago

Bortz a major player once again at Cape Yearling Sale

Racehorse owner secures two colts for R1m each
Sport
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Run the Rivers king Philip Shezi downplays his ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season
Sport / Soccer
3.
Elgar less unhappy after Sydney performance
Sport / Cricket
4.
Charles Dickens suffers the same fate as Baaeed ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Marwing secures top lot at Kenilworth farm yearling sale

Sport / Other Sport

Gallic Princess can change the highveld luck for Grant van Niekerk

Sport / Other Sport

Bortz a major player once again at Cape Yearling Sale

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.