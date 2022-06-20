Marwing secures top lot at Kenilworth farm yearling sale

Highveld trainer Weiho Marwing bid top price of R300,000 for a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight at Sunday’s Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) farm yearling sale at Kenilworth racecourse.

Consigned by Nadeson Park Stud which had 16 lots on the sale, the filly was always going to be popular as the progeny of Gimmethegreenlight have a special appeal for buyers.

Before the sale, Hassan Adams of Nadeson Park said: “She is magnificent and has grown into her frame beautifully.”

A total of 92 lots were sold, producing an aggregate of R6,765,000 at an average of R73,532.

Querari is another popular stallion and Vermaak Equine went to R240,000 to secure one of his sons. The colt — first offered for sale at the CTS Premier Sale in February — is out of the Dynasty mare, Bella Spumante, who won four races.

The same price was realised for a Vercingetorix filly from Maine Chance Farms who was knocked down to another highveld trainer, Stuart Pettigrew. He also bought a Flower Alley filly for R110,000.

Lancaster Bomber — a grade 1 winner in the UK — is a new addition to the stallion ranks and his daughter — consigned by Sorrento Stud — made R230,000 with the ticket signed by The Playgate.

Blue Rock Investments went to R180,000 to acquire a daughter of William Longsword consigned by Klawervlei Stud (as agent). The same stud sold a Captain Of All colt to the Hollywood Syndicate for R150,000.

Meanwhile, Guy Henderson, CEO of Ascot racecourse in Britain, announced that 273,465 people attended last week’s five-day meeting at the Berkshire track.

The most popular days were Thursday (attendance 63,109) and Saturday (69,297) with the only disappointment Queen Elizabeth II missing the meeting for the first time in years.

“It has been fantastic to see so many international horses return to the meeting this year. Native Strip’s brilliant performance in the King’s Stand Stakes on opening day in particular will live long in the memory,” Henderson said.

“We had record prize money of £8.65m and our ambition remains to grow this in the coming years,” he added.

Ryan Moore was the meeting’s top jockey for the ninth time, booting home seven winners, but it was a meeting to forget for Frankie Dettori, with defeats on Stradivarius and hot favourite Reach For The Moon.

Though the Charlie Appleby duo of Naval Crown and Creative Force filled the first two places in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, Australian trainer Sam Freedman was delighted with the performance of third-placed Artorius.

“It’s a long way to come but he’s run a blinder. Jamie Spencer said he was like a rat up a drainpipe — there was barely a gap but he put his head through it,” Freeman said.

Artorius, part-owned by the China Horse Club, could now be aimed at the July Cup at Newmarket.